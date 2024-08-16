Businesses highlight stumbling blocks

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has listed its concerns in a meeting with Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley.

“There are clearly a number of issues that currently impede the success of our local businesses,” said Mrs Buckley.

“I had a fruitful meeting with the Chief Executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, Ruth Ross, at the Chamber’s office centre at Battlefield, and she outlined those issues firms were finding most frustrating.

“She told me many companies were having difficulty recruiting new staff, that a lack of frequent and reliable public transport was also an issue for local firms, and there is also a need for that all-important infrastructure such as WiFi, mobile phone signal and network grid power to be improved.

“For our local businesses to thrive, and for firms to reach their potential, they of course need the right staff, good public transport to make sure people get to where they need to be on time, and also that good, reliable infrastructure.

“I have agreed to attend a regular quarterly meeting with local business members called ‘Meet your MP’ so I can update them on policy and they can ask me questions directly.

“Shropshire Chamber of Commerce does a great job in supporting industry and business across the county. I will of course do all I can to help address these issues in my efforts to also support our excellent local businesses. And I look forward to building on this strong relationship.”

