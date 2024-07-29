Get your tickets now for a Great Gatsby themed charity night
Sight Loss Shropshire, established in 1922, supports those who are visual impaired and/or at the start of losing their sight. They can help with grants; provide information, advice, support and practical solutions for people with sight loss and those close to them.
The team at SpaMedica Telford are arranging a Great Gatsby themed night to support and raise awareness for Sight Loss Shropshire for the fantastic work they do.
The event will be held on Saturday, 14 September at The Mercure Hotel in Telford, tickets £45, to includes a three course meal, a performance from the Dapper Flappers, plus a Charleston workshop. Get your 1920s attire on and join the fun!
Get your tickets by August 10 via email at charitynighttickets@outlook.com.
By Debbie Allmark - Contributor