Local carer scoops coveted care title

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,000 residents living in Barchester’s 261 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

Over 5,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Lucy Gray is over the moon to have been named the winner for the Central Division beating hundreds of other nominees.

Lucy said: "It is an honour to be recognised with this award, I have worked at Wheatlands for over 9 years and it is a pleasure to work with all of our residents who are living with dementia, and to learn about their journeys and their inspiring stories. To have the opportunity to have an impact upon their days and lives is a privilege."

As the winner for Central Division, Lucy is through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided. They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won a national award.

General Manager, Lea-Ann Littler, said: "This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is supporting Lucy Gray. We are so proud of her. Lucy deserves this recognition due to her continued dedication to ensuring the best Dementia care is delivered at all times whilst promoting the residents wellbeing. Not only does she support our residents, but Lucy will always go and support other Homes when needed to ensure their residents are too met by the best Dementia care we as a Company can provide."

Wheatlands Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Wheatlands provides Dementia, residential care and respite care.

By Katie Macey - Contributor