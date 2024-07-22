Creative weekend in Jackfield: The spirit of local artisan is alive

Jackfield is increasingly being recognised as a ‘Creative Quarter’ - it’s the original home of many of the decorative artisan skills that were associated with the industrial production of ceramic wares throughout the Industrial Revolution. The spirit of the artisan is alive and well today in the area - from the artists still working at Coalport and at the Tile Museum to shops and studios at The Maws Craft Centre and Fusion.

This coming weekend, The Footprint Gallery and Jackfield Village Hall host two art fairs representing artisans and printmakers from around the area. Visit us to enjoy and celebrate the wealth of talent and entrepreneurial spirit in the Ironbridge Gorge today!

By Amanda Hillier - Contributor