Charity which helps homeless and vulnerable people of Shropshire receive lottery grant

Like most charities, The Ark has struggled to get funding in recent years. This has meant we have had to work harder in order to keep the vital support available for people experiencing homelessness in Shropshire. With no government or council funding, the support from organisations such as The National Lottery Community Fund are literally helping us keep afloat.

The 'delighted' Management Team. Photo: The Ark

If you buy a lottery ticket, you're helping make things like this happen. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for supporting us!

By Abbie King - Contributor