Bring your four-legged companions and enjoy a day of fun for all the family

We have an abundance of artisan stalls to browse and shop, hot and cold food vendors to choose from, and plenty of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy, including a Dog Show so please bring your dogs.

Along with the dog show there will be plenty of entertainment on the day, including a meet and greet with donkeys and alpacas, caricature, face-painting, an onsite park, a free to use bouncy castle, beat the goal keeper, a police car, a fire engine and vintage tractors. There will also be a raffle with some amazing prizes up for grabs.

If your feeling hungry indulge in some delicious food that our food vendors will be serving, such as breakfast baps, Indian food, burgers, cakes, ice-cream, candy floss and so much more! There will also be a bar serving refreshing alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, located inside the Millennium Hall.

The event is free to enter, the fun starts at 10am and finishes at 3pm, postcode SY12 0JE. For further information head to the Cockshutt Family Fun & Artisan Day on Facebook.

Finally... don't forget to pack those picnic blankets, camping chair, and a raincoat too - just in case - and we will see you there!

By Percy Francis - Contributor