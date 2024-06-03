Oswestry pub celebrates winning CAMRA Shropshire Pub of the Year

The pub which won Shrewsbury and West Shropshire Pub of the Year six weeks ago and has won Shrewsbury and West Shropshire Market Towns Pub of the Year every year since it opened in 2016 has never won the overall prize for Shropshire. It has also been finalist for the Society of Independent Brewers Best UK Craft Beer Rural Pub or Bar five times, winning it in 2020 and were highly commended this year.

Grace said: “Yet again we have to thank our staff and customers for all of the support they have given us, which has meant we have managed to achieve far more than we ever envisaged. We are massively indebted to all of you.”

Duncan said: “We now go forward to the West Midlands regional competition against the best in Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and West Midlands Metropolitan including the CAMRA National Pub of the Year the last two years, this is a tough competition, but we are more than delighted to get to where we have.”

By Duncan Barrowman - Contributor