Convoy arrives in Libya en route to Gaza to challenge Israel’s blockade on aid

A convoy carrying hundreds of activists has arrived in Libya after driving from Algeria and crossing through Tunisia on its way to the Gaza Strip to challenge Israel’s blockade on humanitarian aid on the territory.

The convoy is made up of at least 1,500 people, including activists and supporters from Algeria and Tunisia – with more expected to join from Libya.

The group arrived in Zawiya city in Libya on Tuesday and plans to reach Gaza via Egypt’s Rafah Crossing, travelling by cars and buses.

Members of a humanitarian convoy of at least 1,500 people (Yousef Murad/AP)

It drove through the Libyan cities of Tripoli, Misrata, Sirte, and Benghazi to reach the Saloum Crossing which borders Egypt. It is expected to soon reach Cairo before heading to the Rafah Crossing.

Jamila Sharitah, an Algerian participant, said that authorities in Tunisia and Libya have been co-operative with the convoy, helping facilitate their smooth journey.

Zayed al-Hamami, another participant, said the convoy aims to push for re-opening crossings and allowing aid into the Gaza Strip.

“There are land, sea and air convoys that will arrive in Gaza despite the restrictions,” said convoy organiser Terkiya Shayibi.

She added that violent responses against the convoy will not frighten them.

Israel’s military seized a Gaza-bound aid boat with Greta Thunberg and about a dozen other activists on board on Monday, enforcing a longstanding blockade of the Palestinian territory that has been tightened during the Israel-Hamas war.

Israeli forces deported Ms Thunberg on Tuesday.

The activists on the boat began their journey to protest over Israel’s military campaign in Gaza — one of the deadliest and most destructive wars since the Second World War — as well as the blocking of humanitarian aid.

Experts have warned of famine in the territory of more than two million people unless the blockade is lifted and Israel ends its military offensive.