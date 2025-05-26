Indian’s Kerala state on high alert as vessel with hazardous cargo sinks

India’s southern state of Kerala has issued a high alert after a container ship carrying hazardous cargo sank off its coast in the Arabian Sea.

The Liberia-flagged MSC ELSA 3 was sailing between the Indian ports of Vizhinjam and Kochi when it sank about 38 nautical miles off Kerala on Sunday morning.

All 24 crew members were rescued, India’s defence ministry said.

All crew were rescued (Indian Coast Guard via AP)

The vessel went down with 640 containers, including 13 with an unspecified “hazardous cargo” and 12 containing calcium carbide.

It also had 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tons of furnace oil in its tanks.

The Kerala chief minister’s office on Monday urged people to stay away from some of the containers that began washing ashore. It also advised fishermen not to venture too close to the sunken ship.

The Indian Coast Guard said it had sent an aircraft with an oil spill detection system to survey the area on Sunday.

It also deployed a ship carrying pollution control equipment to the site of the accident.