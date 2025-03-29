More than 1,000 killed by earthquake in Myanmar

The death toll from a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar jumped to more than 1,000 on Saturday as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of the scores of buildings that collapsed when it struck near the country’s second-largest city.

The country’s military-led government said in a statement that 1,002 people have now been found dead and another 2,376 injured, with 30 others missing.

The statement suggested the numbers could still rise, saying “detailed figures are still being collected”.

A state of emergency has been declared in six regions and states in Myanmar by the military-run government.

In this image provided by The Myanmar Military True News Information Team, Myanmar’s military leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, centre, inspects a damaged road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar (The Myanmar Military True News Information Team/AP)

Myanmar is in the throes of a prolonged and bloody civil war, which is already responsible for a massive humanitarian crisis.

It makes movement around the country both difficult and dangerous, complicating relief efforts and raising fears that the death toll could still rise precipitously.

The earthquake struck at midday on Friday with an epicentre not far from Mandalay, Myanmar’s second biggest city, sending buildings in many areas toppling to the ground and causing widespread damage.

The earthquake also shook neighbouring Thailand, killing six people and injuring 26 at three construction sites, including one where a partially built high-rise collapsed in Bangkok.

Another 47 people were still missing, authorities said on Saturday.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said more people were believed to be alive in the wreckage as search efforts continued on Saturday morning.

Most of Bangkok’s metro and light rail had resumed operation normally on Saturday morning, according to their operators, although two light rail lines remained closed pending further inspection.

The earthquake reportedly brought down multiple buildings in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, including the Ma Soe Yane monastery.

In Mandalay, the earthquake damaged part of the former royal palace and buildings, according to videos and photos released on social media.

In the Sagaing region, southwest of Mandalay, a 90-year-old bridge collapsed, and some sections of the highway connecting Mandalay and Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, were damaged.

A military member directs a heavy-duty machine in Bangkok, Thailand, during the search for victims at the site of a high-rise building under construction that collapsed after Friday’s earthquake (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

In the capital Naypyitaw, the earthquake damaged religious shrines, sending parts toppling to the ground.

Major General Zaw Min Tun, a military government spokesperson, told MRTV that blood was in high demand in the hospitals in earthquake-hit areas, especially Mandalay, Sagaing, and Naypyitaw.

He urged blood donors to contact the hospitals as soon as possible.

A 37-member team from the Chinese province of Yunnan reached the city of Yangon early Saturday with earthquake detectors, drones and other supplies, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Russia’s emergencies ministry dispatched two planes carrying 120 rescuers and supplies, according to a report from the Russian state news agency Tass.

India sent a search and rescue team and a medical team as well as provisions, while Malaysia’s foreign ministry said the country will send 50 people on Sunday to help identify and provide aid to the worst-hit areas.

The United Nations’ emergency relief coordinator made an initial allocation of five million dollars (£3.86 million) for recovery efforts in the area as the international body works to recover from massive US funding cuts to the region.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said UN staff were working to gather information on the number of people impacted, damage to infrastructure and the scope of the humanitarian needs.

“The earthquake will compound an already dire humanitarian situation in Myanmar, where nearly 20 million people need assistance across the country, including more than 3.5 million people displaced from their homes,” he said.

President Donald Trump said on Friday that the US was going to help with the response, but some experts were concerned about this effort given his administration’s deep cuts in foreign assistance.