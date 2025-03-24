Trump’s portrait to be taken down after president claimed it was ‘distorted’

A portrait of US President Donald Trump hanging at the Colorado state capitol will be taken down after Mr Trump claimed it was “purposefully distorted”, state officials said.

House Democrats said in a statement that the oil painting would be taken down at the request of Republican leaders in the legislature.

“If the GOP (Republican Party) wants to spend time and money on which portrait of Trump hangs in the capitol, then that’s up to them,” the Democrats said.

President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The portrait was painted by artist Sarah Boardman during Mr Trump’s first term and was unveiled in 2019.

Colorado Republicans raised more than 10,000 dollars (£8,360) through a GoFundMe account to commission the oil painting.

In a Sunday night post on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said he would prefer no picture at all over the one that hangs in the Colorado capitol.

The Republican lauded a nearby portrait of former president Barack Obama – also by Boardman – saying “he looks wonderful”.

The portraits are under the purview of the Colorado Building Advisory Committee.

Boardman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

She previously told The Denver Post that it was important her depictions of both Mr Obama and Mr Trump looked “apolitical”.