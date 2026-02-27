Statue of Queen Victoria in hospital complex vandalised in paint attack

Police in Belfast have appealed for witnesses after a statue of Queen Victoria was vandalised.

The statue sits in the grounds of the Belfast hospital complex named after the late monarch.

Republican group Lasair Dhearg posted a picture on social media on Friday afternoon appearing to show one of its supporters pouring red paint over the statue.

In an accompanying post, the group said “Belfast activists” had paid a visit to the “Famine Queen” – a reference to the Irish potato famine of the mid-19th century.

“British monarch Victoria oversaw the Great Hunger and the decimation of the Irish population as millions perished and emigrated,” it stated.

“In a socialist republic all the symbols of Empire will be stripped from the land; street names, statues, institutions and those that will stand against the people organising for a better future.

“Only the fight for a socialist republic can bring about the end of occupation and imperialism in Ireland.”

In a statement, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it received a report of criminal damage on the Grosvenor Road site in west Belfast on Friday afternoon.

“It was reported that paint was thrown over a statue in the area,” the PSNI said.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and police would appeal to any witnesses, or anyone who might have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.”

Work was under way on Friday evening to remove the paint.

In a statement, the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust said: “Belfast Trust is aware of an incident in which the statue of Queen Victoria, on the Royal Group of Hospitals site, was daubed with red paint.

“Trust staff are working to have this paint removed as quickly as possible. Police have been informed of the incident.”

DUP Assembly member Phillip Brett said the vandalism was an “utter disgrace”.

He said those responsible wanted to “intimidate” and also “erase” British identity from Northern Ireland.

“This wasn’t ‘activism’,” he said.

The statue of Queen Victoria that was vandalised by an Irish Republican group (Liam McBurney/PA)

“It was an attack on shared space, on heritage and on basic respect.

“If they truly cared about working-class communities, they would be campaigning to improve public services, not defacing public property and intimidating others.

“We must be clear. Criminal damage is criminal damage. It should be condemned, investigated and those responsible held accountable before the courts without delay.

“And let me be clear to those who think they can erase British identity from Northern Ireland, we are not going anywhere.”

Ulster Unionist Assembly member Alan Chambers, who is the party’s health spokesman, also condemned the incident.

“The disgraceful defacing of the statue at the Royal Victoria Hospital was a completely senseless and unacceptable act of vandalism,” he said.

“Whatever views individuals may hold about history or heritage, there is absolutely zero justification for targeting a healthcare facility in this manner.

“The Royal Victoria Hospital exists to provide care and treatment to some of the sickest people in Northern Ireland and at the most vulnerable moments in their lives.

“It is a place dedicated to saving lives and supporting families – it should never be seen as an opportunity for idiotic political protest or criminal damage.

“Every pound that now has to be spent repairing this damage is a pound taken away from the health service. At a time when our health service is already under immense pressure, with budgets stretched, it is utterly irresponsible that scarce resources will now have to be diverted to clean up this mess.

“Those responsible have shown a clear disregard not just for our shared public spaces, but for the patients and staff who rely on the Royal Victoria Hospital every day.

“That is why I hope they will be identified and held fully accountable. I urge anyone with information about this despicable incident to come forward.”