Northern Ireland’s chief nursing officer made OBE

Northern Ireland’s chief nursing officer has been made an OBE in the New Year Honours list.

Professor Maria McIlgorm was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for services to nursing and midwifery.

Professor McIlgorm has more than 40 years’ experience in nursing across community and hospital settings, in professional, operational and strategic roles.

She has been the chief nursing officer (CNO) in the Department of Health since 2022.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said he is “delighted” that Professor McIlgorm has been recognised for her services to women’s healthcare.

He said: “She has displayed an exceptional level of professionalism and commitment throughout her career, and this is a very well-deserved honour.

“She has made a real difference to health and social care across the United Kingdom. During her time as CNO in Northern Ireland, she has implemented key policies to enhance patient experience and also empowered nurses and midwifery professionals to deliver improvements in the quality of care.

“It is hugely comforting to have someone of Maria’s knowledge and experience to advise me on all matters concerning nursing and midwifery.”

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt congratulated HSC staff recognised on the New Year Honours list (PA)

Professor McIlgorm said she feels “humbled” and thanked her colleagues in Northern Ireland, Scotland and other parts of the UK.

She said: “It is a privilege and an honour to have served as the chief nursing officer for Northern Ireland for the last four years.

“I am proud to have worked as both a nurse and midwife throughout my career and to have worked alongside so many dedicated and committed teams and individuals who do so much for so many, often beyond the call of duty.”

Mr Nesbitt also congratulated HSC staff recognised on the New Year Honours list.

He said: “Being bestowed an honour by His Majesty The King is a significant achievement. It reflects real dedication and commitment to serving society and I am delighted that you have been recognised in this way.”