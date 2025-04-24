Millennials ‘spill the beans’, while Gen Z ‘spills the tea’, study says

While millennials like to “spill the beans”, Gen Z will ask you to “spill the tea”, a new study on the evolution of English phrases suggests.

Popular English idioms are evolving as they pass from one generation to the next, according to the British Council.

In its report on 100 phrases which show how the English language is changing, the British Council said that while classic idioms such as “kill two birds with one stone” remain widely used, newer phrases are gaining momentum – and the top expressions vary between older generations, millennials and Gen Z.

“Spill the beans” was first recorded in 1919, the report said, but saw a surge in the 1990s.

Similar phrase “spill the tea” – meaning to share gossip – grew in popularity from 2017 thanks to social media, the British Council said.

According to the study, expressions such as “step up to the plate”, “bad-mouthing” and “below the belt” are frequently used among older generations but could be falling out of fashion as they rarely appear in comments on YouTube or Twitch – sites which have younger demographics.

One phrase that is a major green flag is “red flag/green flag”, as it appears in the top 20 list for usage for all three generation groups, the British Council study showed.

Typically used when referring to relationships and potential partners, the phrase “red flag” indicates problems, while “green flag” signals something positive, or a positive trait.

The research, led by computational linguistics expert Dr Barbara McGillivray and natural language processing specialist Iacopo Ghinassi, analysed millions of online documents to track when expressions emerge and how their use changes, from “breaking the ice” to “ate and left no crumbs” (meaning to do something perfectly).

After creating a list of 100 expressions – including idioms, phrases, and proverbs – from a wide range of sources including the Oxford English Dictionary, academic literature, newspapers and online platforms, the British Council analysed online comments from different platforms to see how different generations use the phrases.

“It is what it is”, “bucket list” and “Yolo” (you only live once) rank highly across the generations, the study found.

Originating in 1949, “it is what it is” had a steep rise in use after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The British Council said the phrase “bucket list”, meaning a list of things to do before you die, was “practically unheard of” until 2007, when comedy-adventure film The Bucket List was released.

It is thought to have come from another idiom: “to kick the bucket”.

Some phrases might even skip a generation, the report said, as idioms such as “throw in the towel” and “joie de vivre” are common among older generations and Gen Z, but used less often by millennials.

This could show that some idioms are being revived or reinvented among younger speakers, the British Council said.

Dr McGillivray said: “Working on this collection, we had the chance to explore the deep historical roots of English expressions while applying modern computational techniques to trace their evolution.

“Analysing the frequency and emergence of idioms, proverbs, and phrases, we uncover not only the impact of historical events but also how the digital era shapes the language we use today.

“This collection offers a unique perspective on how English, as both a living and historical entity, continues to adapt and reflect the changing world.”

“No cap”, meaning no lie or I’m serious, was the most popular of the 100 phrases for Gen Z.

First used in 2011, the slang term comes from African American English where “cap” means exaggeration or falsehood and is used across the generations, the study found, but most prominently by Gen Z.

“The powers that be” was among the most popular idioms used by millennials and older generations, but it was hardly used by Gen Z, the report said, showing that the younger generation are “more noticeably phasing out traditional or established phrases” than other generations.

Mark Walker, director of English and exams at the British Council, said: “This latest study into the evolution of English explores the phrases we use to express shared ideas and experiences – it shows how much English is shaped by people around the world and how it continues to grow and adapt.

“By celebrating the richness of our language, we’re not just looking at its past, but also at the future of English.

“Whether for work, study, travel, relationships, or lifelong learning, as the global lingua franca, English is one of the key ways that people connect and engage across cultures.”