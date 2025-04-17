Killer died from head injury in prison, tests show as murder probe continues

A convicted killer is believed to have died from a head injury at a high-security prison as another inmate remains under arrest on suspicion of his murder.

John Mansfield, who was jailed for life in 2007 for the murder of his 63-year-old neighbour Ann Alfanso, was found dead at HMP Whitemoor near March, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said initial findings from the post-mortem examination revealed the 63-year-old died from a head injury.

Officers had been called at about 4.10pm on Sunday after Mansfield’s body was discovered, and he was pronounced dead at the jail at 4.27pm.

A spokesman said: “A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“He remains in prison custody and under investigation.”

The force has confirmed the arrested man is a serving prisoner.

The spokesman added: “Initial findings from a post-mortem conducted at Addenbrooke’s Hospital yesterday (Wednesday) concluded Mr Mansfield died as a result of a head injury.”

Mansfield was sentenced in 2007 at Manchester Crown Court to life in prison with a minimum term of 30 years for the murder of Ms Alfanso.

Ms Alfanso, who suffered from reduced mobility, was found dead at her home in Whalley Range, Manchester, by her carer in August 2006. She had been stabbed around 20 times in the head and neck.

In 2014, Mansfield was handed a second life term after stabbing another prisoner with a broken plate at HMP Full Sutton, near York.

His death comes after the Ministry of Justice said it will carry out a review after reports Manchester bomb plotter Hashem Abedi attacked three prison officers at HMP Frankland in County Durham on Saturday.