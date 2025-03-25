Migrants detected at UK-France border controls ‘fallen substantially’

The number of people detected trying to illegally pass UK border controls in northern France has “fallen substantially” but the threat remains “high and unrelenting”, the UK’s borders inspector has said.

An inspection of Border Force’s work to deter and detect clandestine entry at the UK-France border found that resources were stretched and officers’ security operations were “closely monitored” by smuggling gangs ready “to exploit any weaknesses”.

Immigration and borders watchdog David Bolt said it was vital for Border Force to invest in staff, detection equipment and IT systems to counter organised facilitations and “opportunistic jump-ups”.

According to the new report, more work also needs to be done to understand why some migrants enter covertly at the UK’s juxtaposed controls compared to crossing the Channel by boat.

More work needs to be done to understand why some migrants enter covertly at the border controls compared to crossing by boat (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The UK’s juxtaposed controls, where Border Force identifies people to be refused entry to the country before they leave French territory, are located in Calais, Coquelles and Dunkerque.

The inspection report said in 2016, there were more than 56,000 people detected entering covertly compared to around 5,000 in 2024.

It added that many argue the reason small boat crossings began in the English Channel is because of UK government efforts to boost physical security at the juxtaposed ports up to 2020, when curbing crossings became the focus.

The independent chief inspector of borders and immigration, Mr Bolt, said: “The relationship between small boats and clandestine entry through the juxtaposed ports is not well understood.

“This needs more attention, not least to get ahead of any displacement effect if new measures to reduce small boat crossings begin to work.”

The watchdog added inspectors found there was “no clear or compelling evidence” of a direct relationship between the two methods of entering the UK, but added: “It is likely that a permanent reduction in small boat crossings would have some displacement effect, including to other European ports with ferry links to the UK.”

The inspection report, first shared with the Home Secretary in February, was published on Tuesday following a new record number of migrants arriving in the UK after crossing the English Channel for the first three months of the year.

Nearly 6,000 people have arrived as of Monday, according to latest Home Office figures.

This is higher than the 5,435 migrants who arrived across January, February and March in 2024 – at the time, a record for the first quarter of a calendar year.

It is also well above the 3,793 arrivals in the first three months of 2023 and the 4,548 in the equivalent period in 2022.

Looking at why some migrants choose clandestine entry over small boat crossings, inspectors said cost was relevant, with small boat prices appearing to have no set price.

But the report added: “More work is clearly needed to try to plug this knowledge gap.

“However, it is reasonable to assume that a key point of difference is the intention of the vast majority of those arriving by small boat to claim asylum at the first opportunity, which over 90% have done, whereas a proportion of clandestine entrants hope to remain undetected in the UK for as long as possible.”

Among the seven recommendations, it called for the Home Office to designate ownership of clandestine entries so that improvements can be made and maintained.

It added at the time of writing the report there was no senior leader with overall responsibility for tackling clandestine entry despite it being categorised as the highest priority in Border Force documents.

The Home Office has said the newly formed Border Security Command tasked with tackling organised immigration crime will support the role.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Home Office acknowledges the need for a co-ordinated approach to tackling the clandestine threat.

“The newly established Border Security Command (BSC) will deliver a major overhaul and upgrade in law enforcement marking a significant step forward in the fight against illegal migration and criminal smuggling gangs.”

Elsewhere, inspectors raised concerns about fairness over the scheme in place which fines drivers up to £10,000 if a stowaway is found in their vehicle.

The report said most of the problems with the Clandestine Entrant Civil Penalty Scheme (CECPS) were caused by being under-resourced in terms of staff and systems.

Some drivers who reported people in their vehicles, for example, reported it to Border Force and still got fined, despite managers and policy staff agreeing they should not be.

But the report added: “The work required to codify the relevant guidance had not progressed due to a lack of resources.”

Inspectors recommended that the Home Office seek regular feedback on the scheme from industry stakeholders and to publish an annual report into how it is working, which the department partially accepted.

A Home Office spokesperson added: “Work is already underway to modernise the way the Home Office manages the civil penalty system and since the inspection, the Integrated Platform Management (IPM) system, referenced in the report, was successfully launched in February 2025, updating working practices and driving efficiencies and improvements.”