JD Vance arrives in Scotland for family holiday

US Vice-President JD Vance has arrived in Scotland as part of a family holiday to the UK.

The Republican’s stay is expected to require a considerable policing operation.

It follows a visit by his boss, US President Donald Trump, who recently spent five days in Scotland split between his golf courses in South Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire and during which time he met the First Minister and Prime Minister.

Mr Vance arrived at Prestwick Airport on Wednesday evening and is expected to head to the luxury Carnell Estate in East Ayrshire.

Airspace restrictions are in place around the estate until Sunday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson previously said: “Planning is under way for a potential visit to Scotland by the vice-president of the United States.

“Details of any visit would be for the White House to comment on, however it is important that we prepare in advance for what would be a significant policing operation.”

Mr Vance had been holidaying in the Cotswolds but travelled to the Foreign Secretary’s Chevening House retreat in Kent on Friday, and he joined David Lammy carp fishing at the countryside estate.

Earlier on Wednesday, JD Vance described the UK and US’ relationship as “a beautiful alliance”, during a speech at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.

The group Mothers Against Genocide have signalled they will stage a protest against Mr Vance’s visit to Scotland.