NI cannot become ‘collateral’ in EU-US trade war, says Little-Pengelly

It is important that Northern Ireland does not become “collateral damage” in any trade war between the US and EU, its deputy First Minister said.

Emma Little-Pengelly said the region was in “a tricky situation” over trade, that she intended to highlight with ambassadors.

Post-Brexit rules, set out in the Windsor Framework, aligns Northern Ireland trade processes with EU customs arrangements, while remaining part of the UK’s customs union.

US President Donald Trump has been threatening to impose tariffs on the EU to balance what he has called a “massive” trade deficit with the bloc.

After criticising the EU on Wednesday for not buying more cars from the US, on Thursday he signalled he would impose a 200% tariff on EU alcoholic drinks.

Emma Little-Pengelly speaks to the media outside the US Capitol in Washington DC on Wednesday (Niall Carson/PA)

Asked about the threat of tariffs and how it could affect Northern Ireland, Ms Little-Pengelly said: “The key issue for me is that we don’t become that collateral damage, and we need do everything that we can to influence that.

“If we are caught up in this, in truth that it is going to be, in my view, the collateral. It is not going to be the aim of this.

“So, of course, my role here is to make sure I’m speaking up for Northern Ireland and trying to ensure as many people as possible are aware of the dangers of this.”

Ms Little-Pengelly, speaking at the NI Bureau in Washington DC in the US on Thursday, also said Northern Ireland cannot be left behind in any trade deal with the US.

“A trade deal with the US would be and would have, as an aspect of that, some form of tariff reduction. So, of course it’s important as well that Northern Ireland can benefit from that.”

She said it had been repeatedly raised with UK governments and prime ministers that Northern Ireland needed to benefit from future trade deals.

“There are ways to do this. This is not just a binary black-and-white situation, where there is either tariffs in this area, or there’s not.

“There’s always these sort of conditions and carve-outs around all of those. But we need the people in the room to be aware of the issue to make sure that that happens for Northern Ireland.”

The DUP MLA said the trip to Washington DC for St Patrick’s Day has been “an incredibly fruitful one”.

Emma Little-Pengelly presents Donald Trump with a personalised flag from Royal Portrush Golf Club, at the US Capitol in Washington DC on Wednesday (DUP/PA)

“We’ve had a number of very significant conversations, not just, of course, directly with the president, but of course engagement with the new UK ambassador to the US, Lord Peter Mandelson, I’ve now spoken to him a number of times,” she said at the NI Bureau breakfast in Washington DC.

She said she has also had “a number of conversations” with the two US nominees to become ambassadors to the UK and Ireland.

“These are really key conversations because, of course, these are the people, the policymakers, the influencers, that are key to speak up for Northern Ireland, particularly when dealing with tricky issues.”

Asked whether the US engagements had been limited because of the absence of First Minister Michelle O’Neill as part of Sinn Fein’s White House boycott, Ms Little-Pengelly said: “I think it shows a confidence in our Executive.

“I think it demonstrates that the Executive is actually working well together.

“I believe I’m a very strong voice for Northern Ireland. I’m not shy about putting forward our case and making sure that we do get into those rooms, and we are saying everything that is fantastic about our wonderful place we call home.”