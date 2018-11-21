Rob Smith stepping up to British Touring Car racing

Smith, from Telford, is no stranger to the Excelr8 ranks having competed with the squad for the past four years in the MINI CHALLENGE as part of the official MINI UK VIP Customer Team, where the 26-year-old has been a consistent front runner.

Now, as the Norfolk squad makes its step up to the pinnacle of British motorsport after purchasing a pair of MG6 cars and the required TBLs (TOCA BTCC Licences), Smith too climbs the ladder for his eagerly-awaited maiden season in the BTCC.

With five months still to go until the start of the 2019 BTCC season, Smith’s immediate focus now is to work on bringing additional partners on board to join his existing portfolio.

“It’s an absolute dream come true to be stepping up to the British Touring Car Championship for 2019, and especially to be doing it with Excelr8 Motorsport”, said the accomplished saloon car racer.

“As soon as I joined the team in 2014 it was clear that we both saw our future in the BTCC, so it’s fantastic to finally make it a reality.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes all year, and it’s fantastic to be in a position to confirm we’ll be on the grid at such an early stage.

"We’re in the process of finalising a couple of deals, and still have a number of sponsorship packages available, so we should have an exciting range of partners to reveal at the season launch.”