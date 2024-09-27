Adrian Lam says Josh Charnley taken to hospital with neck injury after Leigh win

Leigh head coach Adrian Lam confirmed try scorer Josh Charnley has been taken hospital with a neck injury after he left the field on a stretcher early in the second half of his side’s Betfred Super League play-off win at Salford.

Charnley, who had earlier scored his side’s opening try in their 14-6 success, fell awkwardly when diving to prevent Ryan Brierly exiting the Salford end zone and was subjected to lengthy treatment before being carried off.

“I saw Josh when I went into the dressing room at full-time and he was conscious and awake and moving,” said Lam. “He wasn’t awake for a while there. He was in a neck brace and has been taken to hospital, and fingers crossed that he’s OK.”

With influential second-rower Kai O’Donnell missing out due to injury and Frankie Halton exiting early with a head knock, the Leopards’ win came at a price as they prepare for a semi-final trip next week to either Wigan or Hull KR.

But Lam cut an emotional figure after further tries from Gareth O’Brien and Edwin Ipape extended a remarkable run of form that had seen them win 10 of their final 12 games of the regular season just to earn their unlikely top-six slot.

“It’s right up there, in terms of progressing from where we were last year, because at some stage of the season it didn’t look like it was going to happen,” said Lam.

“We’ve got a top-four finish now so at least we can be proud of that. I still can’t get my head around what we did, it was just inspirational. I’ve been in rugby a long time but it was an unbelievable atmosphere to be a part of.”

Salford boss Paul Rowley struggled to hide his disappointment after his side came up short in front of their biggest home crowd of the Super League era.

Salford led after an attritional first period through a Marc Sneyd penalty but failed to puncture the resolute visitors’ defence until the dying seconds when Ethan Ryan crossed for a try that proved too little too late to extend his own side’s campaign.

And Rowley said he would take little comfort from another excellent season for his side, who juggled one of the lowest budgets in the top flight to once again exceed expectations with a fourth-place finish.

“It’s been a good season for the club but the players are disappointed that they are not carrying on the journey,” said Rowley.

“Obviously when that time comes in a couple of weeks then we’ve over-achieved. It’s been a successful year in that respect, but success to me is winning trophies.

“It didn’t go our way but credit to Leigh. Both teams played typical knockout rugby league, it was a tough encounter based on defences, and I wish them all the best.”