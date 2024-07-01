Carlos Alcaraz begins title defence with straight-sets victory on Centre Court

Carlos Alcaraz got his Wimbledon title defence off to an encouraging start with a straight-sets victory on Centre Court.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, seeded third this year, beat Estonian qualifier Mark Lajal 7-6 (3) 7-5 6-2 in two hours and 22 minutes.

Lajal, also 21 but ranked 266 places lower than Alcaraz, sported dreadlocks pulled back in a pineapple-style ponytail on his Wimbledon debut.

Carlos Alcaraz is through to the second round (John Walton/PA)

He took a chunk out of the three-time grand slam winner with a break of serve in the opening set.

But Alcaraz, who last month added the French Open to his Wimbledon and US Open titles, hit straight back and then eased through the gears.

“He played a really good match,” said Alcaraz. “Obviously he surprised me a little bit because I hadn’t seen him too much.

Mark Lajal put up a fight against Carlos Alcaraz (John Walton/PA)

“He’s young, he’s my age and I’m sure I’m going to see him really soon on the tour and play him more often.

“But I’m really happy to get through and get my first win on Centre Court this year.”