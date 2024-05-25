Night session first up for Andy Murray at French Open

Andy Murray is set to serve up more late-night drama on Sunday.

The Scot’s first-round meeting with old rival Stan Wawrinka at the French Open has been chosen for the first night session of the tournament and will not start before 7.15pm UK time.

If the match is anything like their epic five-setter in the semi-finals in 2017, which Murray lost after a four-and-a-half-hour battle, it will be another long night for the two-time Wimbledon champion.

Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka have had some battles over the years (Mehdi Taamallah/PA)

Seven years on the three-time grand-slam winners, now with a combined age of 76, will play each other for the 24th time in their illustrious careers.

Great Britain’s Jack Draper is also in action on day one, facing Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong.

Former world number one Naomi Osaka is first up on Philippe-Chatrier against Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti, before Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz faces American JJ Wolf.

Draper is on course to meet Spanish world number three Alcaraz in round two.