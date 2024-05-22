Andy Murray and Dan Evans given rare French Open doubles wildcard

British duo Andy Murray and Dan Evans have become the first non-French pair to be awarded a wild card into the men’s doubles at Roland Garros in over two decades.

Murray had looked set to miss out on this year’s French Open after he injured his ankle in March but returned to action with appearances in Bordeaux and Geneva earlier this month.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray has already signalled his intention to retire at the end of 2024 and this bid to play doubles at the French Open raises the prospect of the 37-year-old being able to feature in the Olympic Games in Paris later this year.

Back in March, Murray told The Times: “I won’t go to the Olympics unless I can win a medal.”

With Murray now down at 75 in the ATP singles’ rankings after a difficult season, the Scot appears set to turn his focus towards the doubles event at the Olympics, which will be held at Roland Garros.

Murray and Evans last played doubles together at the Citi Open last summer and triumphed in one match before they exited in the quarter-final stage.

While Murray will partner with Evans for the French Open, he would likely team up with world doubles’ number five Joe Salisbury if selected by Great Britain for the Paris Games.