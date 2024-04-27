England stars Joe Root, Harry Brook and Ben Duckett shine in county action

England stars Joe Root, Harry Brook and Ben Duckett all shone with the bat on the second day of their respective Vitality County Championship matches.

Yorkshire duo Brook and Root (119) shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 201 in Division Two at Headingley, underpinning their county’s first-innings 450 for five declared against Derbyshire, with Brook top-scoring on 126 not out.

But veteran Wayne Madsen, who left the field on Friday nursing his right hand and went to hospital for treatment, compiled an excellent unbeaten 88 as Derbyshire closed on 190 for three.

Duckett’s dazzling double century helped put Nottinghamshire in control against Warwickshire in their Division One match at Edgbaston.

The left-hander’s chanceless 218 lifted Nottinghamshire to 400 all out against an attack skilfully led by Olly Hannon-Dalby, who took five for 78.

Among interruptions for rain and bad light, the visiting seamers then reduced Warwickshire to 26 for three. Ed Barnard (18 not out) and Dan Mousley (26no) dug in to take their side to 71 for three before the last session was lost to the weather.

Contrasting hundreds by captain Rory Burns and Jordan Clark put champions Surrey in control against Hampshire.

Burns’ seven-hour 113 – his 25th first-class century but first since July 2022 – laid strong foundations before Clark smashed a run-a-ball unbeaten 106 as Surrey made 359 for a first-innings lead of 208.

Hampshire lost openers Ali Orr and Fletcha Middleton before bad light and rain took 20 overs off the day’s allocation. They will resume 177 behind on 31 for two.

A century by Feroze Khushi and Nick Browne’s unbeaten 94 enabled Essex to take control of their match against Durham.

Replying to the home side’s 358, the First Division leaders were 314 for three at the close, leaving their side just 44 runs in arrears.

Khushi was eventually dismissed by Callum Parkinson for 107 but Browne then shared an unbroken stand of 54 with Jordan Cox.

Jake Libby continued his impressive start to the season for Worcestershire on a rain-shortened second day against Somerset at Kidderminster.

Only 29 overs were possible – all during the afternoon session – but it was enough for Libby to move past the fifty mark for the fourth time in six innings so far this season.

Worcestershire reached 107 for one by tea, with Libby unbeaten on 56 and Gareth Roderick 28 not out.

A combination of rain and bad light frustrated Northamptonshire after they had taken a solid grip on their Division Two match with Leicestershire.

George Bartlett posted his maiden hundred for Northants and finished unbeaten on 126 as the visitors began the second day by scoring 116 in 14 overs to secure maximum batting points before declaring on 453 for seven.

At stumps, the home side were 356 runs behind on 97 for two in their first innings.

Miles Hammond and Graeme van Buuren registered half centuries as Gloucestershire took control against Middlesex in Bristol.

Responding to the visitors’ first-innings 203, the home side advanced their score to 271 for six on a day when 45 overs were lost to rain and bad light.