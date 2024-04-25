Maia Bouchier sets her sights on helping England win T20 World Cup

Maia Bouchier wants to help England’s T20 side show they can be “the best in the world” as they plot to regain a crown they last won 15 years ago.

Charlotte Edwards’ team were victorious at the inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup in 2009 but they have never repeated that feat, with Ashes rivals Australia dominating the scene by taking the title in six of the last seven tournaments.

The next edition takes place in Bangladesh in September and for Bouchier, who was just 10 when England lifted the trophy at Lord’s, the time has come to end the wait.

She starred in a 4-1 win over New Zealand in March, topping the run charts with 223 as she made the most of a promotion to opener, and is set to lead from the front again as preparations continue with next month’s three-match series against Pakistan.

Maia Bouchier, right, offered tips at the launch of the MCC Foundation Hub competition (Handout/PA)

“I’ve had to be patient to have that opportunity at the top of the order and I’ve worked really hard on my mental game. Now all I want to do is contribute to this team winning matches,” the 25-year-old told the PA news agency.

“I’m super excited to get started again. We’ve got a lot of cricket coming up and we just want to put our stamp on the game. It would be an incredible achievement for us to win the World Cup, so let’s go and get that trophy won.

“You can talk about Australia but the main thing is for England to go out there and do our best to prove we are the best in the world. We saw where we were in last year’s Ashes (an 8-8 draw) so it’s important to get on the right trajectory and that starts with Pakistan.”

Bouchier was speaking at the launch of the MCC’s Foundation Hubs tournament in Leyton, a competition that sees more than 100 girls and boys’ teams play for the chance to appear in a Lord’s final.

The hub programme, which has reached more than 20,000 state school children since it began in 2012, has received a £1million funding boost from MCC and the England and Wales Cricket Board and is set to hit its 150th location by next year.

Youngsters in Leyton are among those who will compete for a chance to play at Lord’s (Handout/PA)

And for Bouchier, it is symbolic of a game making some long-awaited strides outside its traditional comfort zone.

England Women played just once at Lord’s between 2014 and 2022, their triumphant ODI World Cup final in 2017, but the shifting demographics of the sport have seen a 53 per cent increase in female participants in this year’s intake at the hubs.

“The fact that England Women weren’t playing at Lord’s even five years ago is crazy to me,” she said.

“All of the kids here would be ecstatic to play at Lord’s, it’s the home of cricket, the place we all want to play. I remember my first time playing there, you never forget it.

“I’m so excited there are opportunities for young girls and boys to do that. The investment that’s gone into the women’s game and the hubs will make all the difference.

“The talent pathway is so important and for those who haven’t had that access, we want to make sure they are aware of it.”