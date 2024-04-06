Pep Guardiola: Kevin De Bruyne one of best players in Manchester City history

Pep Guardiola hailed Kevin De Bruyne as “one of the best players in the history of Manchester City” after the Belgian scored two goals in their 4-2 victory at Crystal Palace.

De Bruyne cancelled out Jean-Philippe Mateta’s early opener before Rico Lewis fired the visitors into the lead less than two minutes after half-time.

Guardiola’s men then took control, with Erling Haaland adding another before De Bruyne struck his 100th in a City shirt in the 70th minute.

Odsonne Edouard clawed one back for Palace late on, but Guardiola praised the influence of Belgium playmaker De Bruyne as City kept up the pressure on Premier League title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Adam Davy/PA)

City boss Guardiola said: “Today Kevin won the game. Without Kevin today maybe we would not be able to win, so when we talk about tactics, about managers, having players like Kevin in these kinds of games, it’s easy.

“I listen to him on the bus, in the locker room, in the training session, (he) laughs, and we are safe. His body language dictates a lot how he is, and all the players, but especially Kevin.

“How many years has he been with us, nine years, 10 years? The numbers, the presence, the consistency have been amazing. He’s one of the best players in the history of Manchester City.”

De Bruyne told his club’s website: “Yeah, it’s funny. I had a conversation with Erling [Haaland] and Phil [Foden] and said the only goal I want is to score 100 before you guys.

“Erling was like 18 behind but he would probably score that in two games.

“It’s a proud moment. It means that I’ve had longevity here. It means a lot of good moments for this club.”

City have a quick turnaround before facing Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night, and their boss admitted their crowded calendar – which will also see them face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals later this month – continues to prove challenging.

Guardiola added: “We were not solid like we normally are in terms of organisation, transition, but especially we gave away the first goal, but this is more a consequence for the fact that three days, three days, three days.

“The mental energy that we waste more than physicality is tremendous and that’s why sometimes that happens.”

Jean-Philippe Mateta opened the scoring early on for Palace (Adam Davy/PA)

Palace have still won just one match since Oliver Glasner replaced Roy Hodgson in February.

They showed plenty of promise, particularly in a determined first half that saw Jordan Ayew hit the crossbar, but their boss wanted more from his men.

Glasner said: “For me it’s a little bit difficult, because when you lose 4-2 I’m never satisfied or happy with the result, but I could see many positive things today in our game.

“We can see if we do our job, how we want to play on a very high level. We are competitive against any team and this gives me confidence again.”