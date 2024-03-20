Luke Littler to miss Nordic Darts Masters

Luke Littler will miss the Nordic Darts Masters in June due to family commitments, the Professional Darts Corporation has announced.

The 17-year-old has had a packed schedule since his astonishing run to the World Championship final at Alexandra Palace, where he lost to Luke Humphries.

Littler was given a Premier League place as a result of his heroics at the start of the year and has also won titles at the Bahrain Masters, Players Championship and Belgian Open.

However, Littler – who will make his US Darts Masters debut at Madison Square Garden in May – will not be part of the line-up in Copenhagen on June 7-8.

Newly crowned UK Open champion Dimitri Van den Bergh will take Littler’s place in the Danish capital.