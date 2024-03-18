Dame Laura and Sir Jason Kenny: A look at GB’s most decorated Olympic couple

Dame Laura Kenny’s retirement from cycling means she will not add to her five Olympic gold medals and ends the record-breaking run she shared with her husband Sir Jason Kenny.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the pair’s achievements on the biggest stage.

Laura Kenny

Dame Laura Kenny leads all British female Olympic medallists (PA graphic)

Kenny won the team pursuit and omnium double at both London 2012 and Rio 2016, under her maiden name Laura Trott, and when she and Katie Archibald won the Madison at Tokyo 2020 she became the first British woman to win gold at three separate Games.

Silver in the team pursuit also meant she won multiple medals at three successive Games, a feat matched by only Charlotte Dujardin among British women – the equestrian star has three gold, a silver and two bronze to her name.

That team pursuit was, remarkably, the first time Kenny had entered an Olympic event and not won gold. A subsequent sixth place in the omnium and the decision not to continue to Paris this summer leaves her final medal count at five golds and one silver.

She ends her career with seven World Championship, 13 European Championship and two Commonwealth Games gold medals, and 42 total medals across those events and the Olympics.

Jason Kenny

Sir Jason and Dame Laura Kenny at Windsor Castle (Kirsty O’Connor/PA).

If Laura Kenny is Britain’s highest-achieving female Olympian, her husband holds the overall national record.

Jason Kenny won gold in the team sprint at three straight Olympics, from Beijing 2008 through to Rio. He doubled up with the individual sprint in London and made it a treble in Rio with the keirin.

Winning the latter event in Tokyo gave him a British-record seventh gold, taking him ahead of his long-time sprint team-mate Sir Chris Hoy.

Silver in the individual sprint in Beijing and the team event in Tokyo gives him nine Olympic medals in total – one ahead of Sir Bradley Wiggins as the leading Briton, with Hoy on seven.

Jason Kenny won 28 major medals in total, with three additional golds at the World Championships and one at the European Championships.