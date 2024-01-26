Luis Rubiales’ three-year ban for his conduct at Women’s World Cup final upheld

Luis Rubiales’ three-year ban over his conduct at last summer’s Women’s World Cup final has been upheld by FIFA’s appeals committee.

The former Spanish football federation (RFEF) president was sanctioned by FIFA’s disciplinary committee in October after he kissed Spain midfielder Jennifer Hermoso on the lips during the final medal ceremony in Sydney in August.

Rubiales also grabbed his crotch in celebration of Spain’s 1-0 victory while stood in the stadium’s VIP area.

Luis Rubiales kissed Spain midfielder Jennifer Hermoso on the lips during the medal ceremony (Mike Egerton/PA)

He appealed against the initial sanction but an appeals committee has agreed with the punishment imposed.

A release from FIFA said the committee was “comfortably satisfied that Mr Rubiales behaved in a manner contrary to the principles enshrined under article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code during and after the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup”.

FIFA said Rubiales had been informed of the appeal outcome and has 10 days to request a motivated decision. Rubiales could also take his appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The release added: “FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld.”