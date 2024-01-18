On this day 2021: Manager Phil Neville ends England tenure to coach Inter Miami

Phil Neville was appointed as the new head coach at Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami after ending his tenure as England Women boss, on this day in 2021.

Inter Miami confirmed the news just a few hours after the Football Association announced the then 43-year-old was stepping down from his role with the Lionesses with immediate effect.

The club are co-owned by Neville’s former Manchester United and England team-mate David Beckham, who is also his fellow co-owner of League Two side Salford.

Phil Neville was due to manage England at the Olympics but cut his time short in the role (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Neville said in a statement on Inter Miami’s website: “I am incredibly delighted for this opportunity to coach Inter Miami and to work with (the club’s new chief soccer officer and sporting director) Chris (Henderson) and the entire ownership group.

“This is a very young club with a lot of promise and upside and I am committed to challenging myself, my players and everyone around me to grow and build a competitive soccer culture we can all be proud of.

“This fantastic soccer-loving market deserves consistent performances and a winning mentality and I look forward to getting to work.”

Neville guided England to the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup and was previously set to end his role in charge when his contract finished in July 2021. But he cut his time short and stepped down that January due to the 2021 European Championship being pushed back to 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

England appointed Sarina Wiegman as Neville’s successor and they went on to win Euro 2022 before she guided the Lionesses to the 2023 World Cup final.

Beckham said: “I have known Phil since we were both teenagers at the Manchester United academy. We share a footballing DNA, having been trained by some of the best leaders in the game and it’s those values that I have always wanted running through our club.

“Phil has deep experience in football, as a player and as a coach at both club and international level and over his career he has worked with many of the finest managers and players in the game.

“I know his qualities as a person, his decency, loyalty and honesty – and his incredible energy and work ethic.

Phil Neville guided England to the 2019 World Cup semi-finals (Richard Sellers/PA)

“Anyone who has played or worked with Phil knows he is a natural leader and I believe now is the right time for him to join.”

Neville led Miami to the 2022 MLS Cup play-offs but was sacked in June 2023 with the club bottom of the eastern conference following a run of 10 defeats in 15 games.

The 46-year-old returned to management in the MLS in November 2023 and is currently in charge of the Portland Timbers.