British and Irish Lions announce historic women’s tour of New Zealand in 2027
The Lions will take on New Zealand in three Test matches.
The British and Irish Lions will send a women’s team to New Zealand for a historic three-Test series in September 2027.
The inaugural women’s Lions tour will feature three clashes against the current world champions.
A Lions statement on Tuesday morning confirmed the tour will not overlap with that year’s men’s World Cup and will include warm-up fixtures, but said the full schedule had not yet been finalised.
British and Irish Lions chief executive Ben Calveley said: “Playing three Test matches against the current world champions, the Black Ferns in New Zealand, in front of thousands of fans represents the ultimate challenge and makes for a fantastic sporting spectacle.
“We look forward to working with all our stakeholders including New Zealand Rugby to finalise an exciting inaugural tour.”