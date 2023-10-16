Max Johnston handed first Scotland call-up

Max Johnston

Max Johnston has been called into the Scotland squad for the first time ahead of the friendly against France on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old defender, who joined Austrian Bundesliga club Sturm Graz from Motherwell in the summer, replaces skipper Andy Robertson and Aaron Hickey, who have both been withdrawn.

Left-back Robertson injured his shoulder in the 2-0 defeat by Spain in Seville last week, while Brentford full-back Hickey’s issue is unspecified.

Johnston, son of former Scotland attacker Allan Johnston, has been capped up to Under-21 level with Scotland and played – and was sent off late – in the 3-1 win over Hungary at Fir Park on Friday.

Scotland take on France knowing they are going to Germany for the 2024 European Championships next summer.