Sir Alastair Cook’s record-breaking career in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

The 38-year-old left-handed opener’s 12,472 Test runs is the most by any English batter.

Sir Alastair Cook celebrates with the Ashes urn
Sir Alastair Cook celebrates with the Ashes urn

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook has announced his retirement from cricket as he brings the curtain down on his record-breaking career.

The left-handed opener’s 12,472 Test runs is the most by any English batter – placing him fifth in the all-time list – but after retiring from international duty in 2018, he has now decided to hang up his bat following the conclusion of the County Championship season with Essex.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the 38-year-old’s playing career in pictures.

Alastair Cook celebrates with the Ashes urn
Cook celebrated four Ashes series wins over Australia with England (David Davies/PA)
Ashes winning England captain Alastair Cook looks back at his team mates as they celebrate winning the Ashes
Ashes winning England captain Cook (centre) celebrated a series victory with his team-mates in 2015 (Nick Potts/PA)
Alastair Cook celebrates
Cook surpassed Allan Border’s previous record of 153 consecutive Test matches in 2018 before ending his career with 159 in succession (Philip Brown/Pool/PA)
Alastair Cook celebrates for Essex
Cook was part of Essex’s County Championship-winning side in 2019 (Steven Paston/PA)
Alastair Cook celebrates reaching his century
Cook recorded 33 Test centuries for England – the most by an England batsman – with Joe Root currently on 30 (Adam Davy/PA)
Alastair Cook scores 50 runs
Cook’s 12,472 Test runs is the most by any English batter and he still sits fifth in the all-time list (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Andrew Strauss (left) and Alastair Cook celebrate
Cook (right) was announced as England Test captain following the retirement of fellow opener Andrew Strauss (left) in 2012 (Gareth Copley/PA)
Alastair Cook (left) celebrates after taking the wicket of India’s Ishant Sharma
Cook (left) celebrated his only wicket of his Test career, dismissing Ishant Sharma in 2014 (Nigel French/PA)
Alastair Cook celebrates victory
Cook’s contract at Essex expired at the conclusion of the domestic season last month (Joe Giddens/PA)
James Anderson (left), Stuart Broad (centre) and Alastair Cook in action for England
Cook (right) became England’s most-capped player in Test matches against Bangladesh in October 2016 – but has since been overtaken by James Anderson (left) and Stuart Broad (centre) (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Alastair Cook (left) celebrates
Cook (left) became England’s all-time leading runscorer in Test matches in May 2015 (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Alastair Cook celebrates reaching his century
Cook brought up his 12,000th Test run – becoming the youngest player to do so – during the fifth Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground in 2018 (Gareth Copley/PA)
Alastair Cook at Essex
Cook’s contract at Essex expired at the conclusion of the domestic season last month and he has elected against seeking a renewal (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Alastair Cook kisses the Ashes urn
Cook said it “is not easy to say goodbye” after announcing his retirement on Friday (David Davies/PA)
