Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Andy Murray to withdraw from next week’s Japan Open through injury

UK & international sportsPublished:

It is understood Murray plans to be back in time to play at the Swiss Indoors in Basel later this month.

Andy Murray in action for Great Britain in the 2023 Davis Cup
Andy Murray in action for Great Britain in the 2023 Davis Cup

Andy Murray will withdraw from next week’s Japan Open in Tokyo through injury.

The Scot is ending his Asian swing early after winning just one of his four matches and suffering a 6-3 6-2 first-round loss to Roman Safiullin in Shanghai last week.

The PA news agency understands Murray plans to be back in time to play at the Swiss Indoors in Basel, beginning on October 23.

Andy Murray wipes his hands on a towel
Murray is bidding to improve his world ranking in order to be seeded for the Australian Open (Nigel French/PA)

Murray will then compete at the Paris Masters and he is likely to play at the Moselle Open in Metz in November.

The two-time Wimbledon champion could also be involved at the Davis Cup finals in late November if selected by Great Britain captain Leon Smith.

Murray is bidding to improve his world ranking – currently 39 – in order to be seeded at the Australian Open next year.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News