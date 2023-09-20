Notification Settings

Football rumours: Ivan Toney targeted for £60m January move by London trio

UK & international sportsPublished:

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all being linked with the Brentford striker.

Brentford v Fulham – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
What the papers say

Brentford striker Ivan Toney continues to be a hot property while he serves a ban over betting. Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all keen on a January move for the England international, 27, according to the Daily Mirror, with a likely asking fee of around £60million.

Reading v Stevenage – Sky Bet League One – Select Car Leasing Stadium
Reading’s Caylan Vickers (PA)

Reading youngsters Caylan Vickers and Tyler Bindon, both 18, are attracting interest from Arsenal. According to the Daily Express, scouts watched English forward Vickers and New Zealand defender Bindon in the EFL Trophy match against Exeter on Tuesday.

Arsenal are also keen on English forward Jamie Bynoe-Gittens at Borussia Dortmund, according to the Daily Star via Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Off the field, former Chelsea captain John Terry is looking at taking a financial stake in his old club. The Daily Telegraph reports Terry, 42, is part of a group keen on taking a 10% share in the Blues with co-owner Todd Boehly open to new investment.

Players to watch

Michail Antonio: The West Ham forward, 33, is reportedly keen on extending his stay at the club by signing a new contract.

David de Gea: Valencia have joined La Liga rivals Real Betis in showing interest in the free agent former Manchester United goalkeeper, 32.

UK & international sports

