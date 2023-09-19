Football rumours: Clubs monitoring Aaron Ramsdale situation at Arsenal

What the papers say
England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 25, is attracting transfer attention after being dropped to the bench for Arsenal’s match at Everton. The Daily Mail reports that Chelsea and Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on the situation as he battles David Raya for the Gunners’ starting role.
Newcastle are lining up a potential £52million move for Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 26, according to the Daily Mail. Paqueta had been linked with an £80m move to Manchester City this summer but, amid an investigation into alleged betting breaches, he ended up staying at West Ham.
Real Betis are the latest suitors for former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, 32, reports The Sun via Fichajes in Spain.
Chelsea have secured one of their young talents for another year, according to the Evening Standard. Defender Alfie Gilchrist, 19, has reportedly extended his contract until 2025.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Jose Maria Gimenez: Manchester United are being linked with Atletico Madrid’s Uruguayan defender, 28.
Serge Gnabry: United are also reportedly lining up a bid for the Germany forward, 28, from Bayern Munich.