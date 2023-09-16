Notification Settings

Lance Stroll cleared to race in Singapore after high-speed qualifying crash

UK & international sportsPublished:

Stroll’s Aston Martin slammed into the barrier at more than 100mph.

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll emerges from his crashed car
Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll emerges from his crashed car

Lance Stroll has been given the all-clear to race in Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix, despite his staggering 110mph qualifying crash.

The Canadian driver lost control of his Aston Martin through the final left-hander at the Marina Bay Circuit before he slammed into the barrier.

The force of the high-speed impact sent Stroll’s head rocking from side-to-side. He catapulted back across the track, with British driver Lando Norris forced to take evasive action, dodging a flying wheel and Stroll’s out-of-control machine.

“Is the driver all right?” asked a concerned Norris on the radio. “That must have been quite a big one.”

Stroll pirouetted to a standstill in the middle of the track before his race engineer Ben Michell came on the radio.

“Lance, car is safe,” said Michell. “Are you OK?” Stroll, 24, replied: “Yeah, I am OK.”

The Aston Martin driver emerged from his wrecked vehicle unaided before being taken off in a medical car.

Smoke billows from Lance Stroll's Aston Martin (Caroline Chia/AP).
Smoke billows from Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin (Caroline Chia/AP).

But there is some doubt if Stroll, the son of the team’s fashion billionaire father Lawrence Stroll, will be able to take part in the race given the significant damage sustained by his machine.

A statement from Aston Martin read: “Lance was taken to the medical centre for a precautionary assessment. He was cleared by the on-site medical team and returned to the team at track.

“Aston Martin pay tribute to the ongoing work of the FIA and the safety measures of current Formula One cars.”

Stroll’s accident brought a premature end to Q1. A 34-minute delay followed as the mangled tyre barrier was repaired.

Stroll was 20th and last at the time of his crash. Fernando Alonso qualified seventh in the other Aston Martin.

“I’m frustrated as we have a big job – in the garage and on the race track – ahead of us,” said Stroll.

“I was struggling for grip throughout the qualifying session. When I saw my lap wasn’t improving, I pushed really hard in the last corner to try and make up that extra time and that’s when it went wrong. Let’s see what we can salvage tomorrow in the race.”

