Football rumours: Al-Ittihad set to make record £215m bid for Mohamed Salah

Understand Tottenham did not sent any formal bid for Conor Gallagher on Deadline Day. Interest was there but no £40m proposal despite reports. ⛔️⚪️

Talks were not advancing as Spurs were never really close to selling Hojbjerg to Atlético.

Chelsea, happy to count on Conor. pic.twitter.com/tgWM7I1Rya

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2023