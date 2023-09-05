Chris Dobey keen to bring major darts trophy to St James’ Park

Chris Dobey wants to parade a trophy at St James' Park

Chris Dobey is desperate to become the local hero in Newcastle and one day parade a major trophy at St James’ Park.

The 33-year-old, born in Bedlington, is a lifelong Magpie and is keen to add to the feelgood factor in the city that was brought about by the football club’s recent success.

Dobey has also had some glory of his own this year, winning the Masters in January to earn a place in the 2023 Premier League line-up.

We are delighted to announce the signing of the 2023 PDC Masters Champion, @Dobey180 ? One of the North East's finest players and Premier League participant, Chris has joined us with the hope of stepping up his game and pushing on to challenge for Major Trophies. Read the… pic.twitter.com/bPm7ztK18E — Target Darts (@TargetDarts) September 1, 2023

He was due to get a homecoming at St James’ Park but timings did not line up and is dreaming of earning another chance by winning the World Championship.

Dobey, nicknamed Hollywood, has recently joined the Target Darts stable of players and will wear a shirt that pays homage to his beloved Newcastle.

“It was only ever going to be black and white,” he told the PA news agency. “It’s a big, big part of me and it’s nice to be able to give that back.

“It is a one-club city, there are not many stadiums in the middle of a city centre, it is such a buzz, we have got our club back.

“Sam Fender had his gig there, he’s a local lad and there are two or three local lads playing as well. It is such a buzz just to be a Geordie. It’s just great to be involved.

Chris Dobey won the Masters in January – his biggest career title (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I was due to parade my Masters trophy but it was the semi-final of the Carabao Cup so they had a lot going on… and when they wanted to do it I was away with darts so we didn’t get around to doing it.

“Hopefully I can parade the big one around in the next year or so. It just gives you that buzz that your hard work pays off and hopefully one day I can get that big one and I can be up there with the other legends from Newcastle.

“Any trophy paraded around St James’ would be amazing but to take the big one here would be unbelievable. I believe I can do it, you can never say when you are going to do it.