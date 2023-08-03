Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Brady proud to join Blues and Housby celebrates – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

NFL star Tom Brady has become a minority owner of Birmingham.

Tom Brady
Tom Brady

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 3.

Football

Birmingham welcomed a big name as minority owner.

RB Leipzig mocked Liverpool’s kit man.

Jude Bellingham is looking forward to the new season.

Mohamed Salah played against Bayern Munich.

Eddie Nketiah ran into his old gaffer.

Marta said farewell.

This is what a World Cup knockout place means.

Steph Houghton thanked her hometown club.

Football stars react to Germany’s shock group-stage exit from the Women’s World Cup.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen gave his brain a workout.

Stuart Broad was sharing the love.

James Anderson reminisced.

Netball

Helen Housby enjoyed England’s historic win against Australia.

Some famous faces celebrated their victory in Cape Town.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News