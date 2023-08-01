Football rumours: Tottenham name their price for Harry Kane

No late twists in Kylian Mbappé saga — deadline of July 31 is over and Mbappé can’t activate the option to extend his PSG contract until June 2025. ⚠️

The contract officially expires in June 2024 now.

PSG keep thinking he agreed with Real Madrid — but Kylian remains for sale. pic.twitter.com/5KjaNhhX6C

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2023