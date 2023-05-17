Marcus Rashford returns to training in boost to Manchester United’s top-four bid

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has boosted Manchester United’s top-four Premier League hopes by returning to training.

England striker Rashford, who has scored 29 goals this season, missed Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Wolves with a leg injury.

“There is good news regarding Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay, who have both returned to training,” a United statement read after Erik ten Hag’s first-team squad trained at Carrington on Wednesday.

“Our leading scorer took part in the session after missing the win over Wolves due to injury.”

Scotland midfielder McTominay is also closing in on a return, having not played since scoring in a 2-0 win over Everton on April 8.

France defender Raphael Varane, who Ten Hag said was replaced late on against Wolves as a precaution, also trained on Wednesday.

Scott McTominay has not played since scoring against Everton on April 8 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Marcel Sabitzer this week joined Lisandro Martinez and Donny van de Beek on the sidelines for the rest of the season.

Fourth-placed United continue their bid for Champions League football at Bournemouth on Saturday.