Kyren Wilson produces 13th 147 in Crucible history to drive Sheffield crowd wild

Kyren Wilson celebrates scoring 147 at the Crucible

Kyren Wilson produced the first maximum 147 break of the 2023 World Snooker Championship in his opening-round match against Ryan Day at the Crucible.

Welshman Day, the British Open champion, had moved into an early 2-0 lead with a break of 75.

World number seven Wilson, runner-up at the Crucible in 2020, responded with fine clearances of 133 and 83 to head into the mid-session interval with the match all square at 2-2.

Wilson continued his momentum on returning to the table as he built towards a perfect clearance, sinking a fine final red and black before sweeping up the colours.

It was a 13th maximum at the Crucible and landed Wilson a £40,000 bonus.

On the other table, Jack Lisowski closed on a place in the last 16 as he took a lead of 9-4 into the mid-session interval against Noppon Saengkham.

Saengkham resumed 6-3 down, but opened up morning session with fine long red, but both players then missed the chance to wrap up what was a scrappy frame before Lisowski finally finished off on the colours.

The Thai qualifier then edged the next 68-61 on a respotted black.

Saengkham promptly lifted his cue in the air with both hands to mimick the celebration of Dennis Taylor from his memorable 1985 victory over Steve Davis in a nail-biting last-ball decider.