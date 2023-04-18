Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Got it? Liam Neeson urges fans to watch Stanley Cup – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Liverpool celebrated their big win at Elland Road.

Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 18.

Football

Liverpool players reflected on Monday night.

Antony geared up for a big week.

Cristian Romero spent time with his family.

Jermaine Jenas enjoyed his holiday.

Hockey

Liam Neeson was in the mood for the Stanley Cup play-offs.

Cricket

Michael Vaughan was raring to go.

Sachin Tendulkar was a proud dad.

Formula One

McLaren turned the clock back.

Carlos Sainz enjoyed some time away from the track.

A spot of tennis for Charles Leclerc.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News