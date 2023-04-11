Bale hails Masters champion Rahm as Evra reminisces – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 11.
Football
Gareth Bale congratulated Masters champion Jon Rahm.
Patrice Evra reminisced.
World Cup countdown.
Golf
Sergio Garcia reflected on an enjoyable weekend.
Cricket
Virat Kohli kept cool.
Rugby union
Sam Warburton spoke to Sir Chris Hoy.
Tennis
Laura Robson caught up with one of her childhood idols.
Formula One
Classic Senna…