Interim boss Vicky Jepson unsure of future as she aims to keep Tottenham up

Vicky Jepson

Tottenham interim boss Vicky Jepson is confident she can steer the club to safety in the Women’s Super League but remains in the dark about her future.

Spurs suffered a 5-1 defeat to rivals Arsenal on Saturday in Jepson’s second fixture since she was asked to step up from her role as assistant to replace the sacked Rehanne Skinner.

A 1-0 win over Leicester in her debut fixture in charge significantly boosted Tottenham’s hopes of avoiding relegation but this humbling defeat kept them in the mix down at the bottom ahead of next weekend’s trip to Everton.

“We win and lose together, we concede together, we score together, it is no ones fault. We’ll review this and make sure these next six games we put the lessons from the second half right,” former Liverpool boss Jepson said.

“They’re a resilient bunch. They’ve been through a lot. This (result) won’t define us. We can’t let our shoulders drop and our heads. We have to push our shoulders back, keep our heads high and focus on the next game.

“I am here as long as the club want me here but I am not going anywhere from the girls’ point of view. I am with them through thick and thin.

“I’ll give 110 per cent, just as the girls will, and we’ll battle right until the very end. Hopefully that is enough to keep us in the WSL.”

Bethany England was on target again for Tottenham with her sixth goal since a big-money move from Chelsea in January.

A strong start to life at Spurs was unable to help the forward get back in Sarina Wiegman’s England group for last month’s SheBelieves Cup but the in-form attacker has been backed to return to the national team set-up when the latest squad is announced next week.

Jepson added: “I think she’s just a born leader. You can see how she didn’t give up right until the final whistle regardless of the scoreline.

“She’s still coming over apologising asking ‘what more can I do, Vic?’ because she genuinely wants to run through a brick wall for everybody here. I couldn’t ask for more from her.

“If she continues scoring goals for us like she did against Leicester, there’s no reason why she shouldn’t be getting called up for England.”

Saturday saw Jodie Taylor make her second debut for Arsenal as a late second-half substitute in the emphatic derby victory.

The 51-capped England international signed a short-term deal earlier this month to boost the Gunners’ cause after injuries to key attackers Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema.

“It has been a crazy 10 days. I was chilling in LA, training hard and waiting for an opportunity and trying to be ready for it. It’s very surreal but I am thrilled to be here,” said Taylor, 36.

“I am still fit and healthy, I can still play and I think that’s an important message to older players as well.