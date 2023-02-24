Football rumours: Arsenal close in on new deal for Bukayo Saka

? Understand Southampton have decided to give Rubén Sellés the chance to be the manager until the end of the current season. He will be the head coach to replace Neil Jones. #SaintsFC

Rubén Sellés has convinced the club with his ideas and work, he's set to stay. pic.twitter.com/GZKkFexy6P

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 24, 2023