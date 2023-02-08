New Zealand’s Georgia Hale joins Leeds for new Women’s Super League campaign

New Zealand's Georgia Hale (centre)

Leeds Rhinos have pulled off another major coup ahead of the new Betfred Women’s Super League season with the signing of New Zealand loose forward Georgia Hale.

The 27-year-old Hale was part of the Kiwi Ferns team that sunk England’s World Cup hopes in their semi-final in York in November, and also played in the final against Australia.

Hale, whose partner Sam Lisone joined the Rhinos men’s team in December, said: “It’s so nice to be here and to join the club.

“My partner Sam is obviously over here too so it was a good opportunity for us both to represent the Rhinos and move overseas and still chase our footy dream. It’s fantastic that the game allows us to do that.”