Jofra Archer returns, Harrison Reed celebrates – Friday’s sporting social

Jofra Archer warms up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 27.

Football

Tranmere unveiled a new striker.

The social media team now we've announced a striker and the content isn't contracted adverts ?#TRFC #SWA pic.twitter.com/5GpjT86uKf — Tranmere Rovers FC (@TranmereRovers) January 27, 2023

Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed was celebrating his 28th birthday.

Cricket

It had been a while for Jofra Archer.

⌛️ — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) January 27, 2023

A message from Jofra to you! ? pic.twitter.com/Kj2S7mE0VA — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 27, 2023

Tennis

Genie Bouchard shared her hardware struggles.

More success for Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett.

Kicking off the year by making it 4 @AustralianOpen doubles titles with @GordonReid91 ?? Enjoyed the energy out there today ??? ???? pic.twitter.com/rPgmg98IYr — Alfie Hewett (@alfiehewett6) January 27, 2023

Congrats ⁦@GordonReid91⁩ ???????and ⁦@alfiehewett6⁩ ??????? on winning the Wheelchair doubles at @ausopen for the umpteenth time. Such a phenomenal record together.? pic.twitter.com/azqyXbmaqI — judy murray (@JudyMurray) January 27, 2023

Formula One

McLaren and Emerson Fittipaldi turned the clock back.

A memorable win on Emmo's home soil #OnThisDay in 1974. ? @emmofittipaldi ? P1? Brazilian GP ?? Autódromo José Carlos Pace pic.twitter.com/ygFehtx7zh — McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 27, 2023

Mick Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel were ready for the Race of Champions.