Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man Utd enjoy League Cup semi-final first-leg win – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Jose Mourinho celebrated his 60th birthday.

Manchester United celebrate against Nottingham Forest
Manchester United celebrate against Nottingham Forest

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 26.

Football

Manchester United were enjoying the morning after their League Cup semi-final first-leg win.

Jose Mourinho turned 60.

Tottenham were also marking a special day.

Cricket

KP dropped in at England training.

Jofra Archer got in touch with Stuart Broad.

Joe Root has come of age.

Tennis

Andy Murray had a laugh at himself.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was looking forward to a racing weekend.

As were DC and Mika Hakkinen.

Alex Albon was building sandcastles.

Happy 33rd birthday Sergio Perez.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News